ANDERSON — Valley Grove Elementary School has implemented a mask madate for anyone who enters the school building beginning Friday.
The mandate will last through Aug. 20, according to Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for the Anderson Community School Corporation.
“At this time, masks still remain optional at each of our other school buildings,” ACS said message sent to parents and guardians of Valley Grove students on Thursday. “However, masks remain available for students (at other schools) should they wish to wear them and are highly recommended for those that are not vaccinated.”
Meadows said anyone with a medical condition preventing the wearing of a face mask should contact Valley Grove to discuss the situation.
Earlier this week, Anderson said 11 students tested positive for COVID-19, and several classes at different schools in the district were quarantined because of a close contact.
ACS plans to closely monitor the number of positive cases at each school building and notify parents and guardians of any updates to the corporation’s 2021-2022 reentry plans as needed.
“We want to encourage parents and guardians to continue keeping their students home if they aren’t feeling well,” the message states. “And, if they are experiencing any COVID-19 like symptoms, to get tested and report a positive case result to their school building immediately.”
Meadows said the school will update it’s COVID-19 numbers on its website Friday, but for privacy reasons the school does not share individual names of teachers or students testing positive for the virus or specific classes that have gone virtual for instruction.
