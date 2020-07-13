ANDERSON — When he returns to in-person classes at Anderson High School on Aug. 5, Ryley Snyder, 19, has no intention of wearing a mask.
And he won’t have to because like many school districts, Anderson Community Schools has made the use of masks voluntary, even on school buses where distancing won’t be possible.
“I don’t like the feel of it on my face,” said Snyder, who added he trusts the school and district to have other procedures in place for his protection. “I, like, feel weird with the mask on.”
Though local, state and federal health officials increasingly are calling on individuals to wear masks when they go out in public in light of recent surges of COVID-19 in hotspots around the nation, many parents are saying their children will not be wearing them. And those who are willing to have children wear them question whether the young ones will keep them on.
Those objecting to the use of masks, which is one of a trio of highly recommended COVID-19 safety measures, which also includes social distancing and frequent hand washing, say masks don’t prevent the spread of disease, poison wearers with their own carbon dioxide waste products and are antisocial. Masks also became highly politicized as some insist mandates to wear them violate their liberty and those who wear them say it’s a mark of respect for others.
However, health officials counter that medical professionals wear them, sometimes all day, precisely because they are safe and do work.
ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said the state will provide a washable cloth mask for each student, and ACS will make available for staff reusable cloth masks, and where needed, clear face shields.
“Masks in ACS are highly recommended, following recommendations from the local health department,” he said.
Though masks will be optional for students, they won’t be for some staff, said Daleville Community Schools Superintendent Paul Garrison in a letter to parents.
“Food service employees will be required to wear face masks during food preparation and in serving food to students and adults,” he said.
