ANDERSON — Face masks will be optional for all Anderson Community Schools students and staff this fall.
Tuesday’s school board decision was unanimous.
“So if a family — especially those with children under the age of 12 — feels so inclined to have their children wear masks,” said ACS board member Carrie Bale, “that is definitely allowed and encouraged in the classrooms (because) the vaccination is not available for children under that age.”
This school year’s reentry plan can be updated as needed, said Assistant Superintendent Eric Davis.
He presented the proposal to the board while Superintendent Joe Cronk was on vacation.
The plan will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommends that students and staff who are not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus wear masks, said Davis.
Face masks will be required on school buses and during school transportation, in accordance with federal mandates. The approved plan outlines that this requirement will stay in place until it is terminated at the federal level.
If the state’s COVID-19 map for Madison County becomes orange, indicating medium to high community spread of the virus, masks will be mandatory for any building with an illness absentee rate exceeding 15%.
The superintendent can instruct schools to reimplement mandatory mask use under the plan.
Other precautions outlined in the reentry plan include having an isolation area in the school clinic, nightly cleaning of high-touch surfaces, bottle filing stations instead of water fountains, encouraging social distancing, contact tracing and quarantine of 10 days — unless the student or staff member is fully vaccinated.
Individual classes may switch to virtual instruction if a class is quarantined.
Board President Patrick Hill spoke about the plan after the meeting.
“I think this is a good plan,” he said. “It’s a living plan, so there is always room for adjustment should things change in society.”
He said there were a number of unknowns regarding the future and the virus, and the board wanted to be as flexible as possible when adopting its reentry plan.
After the meeting, Cronk provided followup information about the plan by email. He said the reentry plan was developed at the beginning of the pandemic and evolved through local, state and national guidance.
Cronk said there were a number of issues to consider when planning the return of students for the new school year.
{span}”We know that a vast majority of our students perform best in a traditional classroom setting,” he said in the email. “However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it important to provide an alternative option for our parents and guardians to consider for their students.”{/span}
{span}He said that while they are strongly encouraging students to return to in-person instruction, they will provide a virtual option for the 2021-2022 school year.{/span}
{span}Cronk said in-school learning is important because the ties between students and teachers, staff and administrators is critical to student achievement.{/span}
“This connection is much harder to accomplish without time spent in a physical classroom,” said Cronk. “While we have made great strides in our ability to deliver virtual instruction, digital skills are not distributed evenly among students and their parents/guardians.”
He said having students in the classroom ensures the district can provide them with the best educational experience possible.
“The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is our number one priority,” said Cronk. “With the continuation of some key COVID-19 health and safety protocols we are confident that everyone can safely return to the classroom when students return on July 28.”
