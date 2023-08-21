CHESTERFIELD — Adam Matson has been elected in a Republican Party caucus to complete the term of Dr. Troy Abbott as Madison County coroner.
Matson received the votes of 78 of the 88 precinct committee people during the Monday caucus. Katherine Callahan received seven votes and Chris Burris garnered three.
Each candidate was allowed four minutes to address the precinct people but none used the full allotted time.
Matson said he has been a paramedic for 19 years and has been serving the public since he turned 16. He served five years in the coroner’s office from 2016 to 2021.
“It’s a simple fact to serve the citizens of Madison County,” Matson said. ‘My goal is to work with everybody.”
He will act as coroner until Dec. 31, 2024. The office is up for election in 2024.
Burris said he has worked in the coroner’s office for 13 years, first as a volunteer and then as a paid deputy. Burris has been the interim coroner since Abbott resigned in July.
“I have a background in emergency services,” he said. “For the past four months, I have taken over all duties of the coroner.”
Burris said during his tenure he worked to fix some of the problems of the office.
“I’ve been working with the funeral homes and rebuilding the relationship with the auditor’s office and the county council,” he explained. “This (would) be my only job."
Callahan served as chief deputy during Abbott’s term from 2021 until she resigned the position in December.
“In 2020 Madison County voted for change,” she said. “No one talks about the successes we had.”
Since 2020, the number of cases being handled by the office has tripled, according to Callahan.
She said that Madison County doesn’t have enough morgue space. During her tenure as a chief deputy for Abbott they pushed for the construction of a morgue in Madison County.
“I’m relieved,” she said after the vote was cast in Matson's favor.
Abbott resigned in July, citing changes in his personal and professional life. According to Burris, he left 1,800 emails to the coroner's office unopened. The office also fell behind in signing death certificates during Abbott's tenure of nearly three years in office.