ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will enter his second term with very few changes to the administrative staff.
Broderick on Monday announced that Jake Brown, who has been serving as interim chief of the Anderson Police Department, has been named as the permanent police chief.
Brown was appointed as assistant chief of the uniform division in January 2016, and was named interim chief in October when Broderick demoted former chief Tony Watters back to the detective division.
He is a 20-year veteran of the police department and previously served as a sergeant with the department.
The other major change was the naming of Paul Podlejski as Anderson city attorney, replacing Tim Lanane.
Podlejski served as assistant city attorney during Broderick’s first term as mayor responsible for the Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
Lanane will continue as an assistant city attorney along with Alexander Newman.
Lanane earlier this year indicated he wanted to step down as the lead attorney for Anderson to spend more time with his family and to devote to his private law practice. He also is beginning his 23rd year as a state senator. The Anderson Democrat has served since 2012 as the minority leader in the Indiana Senate.
“Tim Lanane has served this community as legal representative for more than 24 years,” Broderick said in announcing the change. “I understand his desire to have more time to devote to his family and other areas, and I am grateful he has agreed to stay on as assistant city attorney.”
Mark Cole will continue to serve as assistant chief over the Detective Division with APD and Joel Sandefur will remain as major and administrative assistant to the chief overseeing the budget and facilities.
Mike Lee, a member of the police force since 1994, has been named assistant chief of the Uniform Division. He had that position from 2008 through 2011 during the administration of former Mayor Kris Ockomon.
David Eicks was reappointed as chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works and deputy mayor. Dick Symmes and Jack Keesling will continue to serve as members of the city board.
There were no changes in the leadership of the Anderson Fire Department with Dave Cravens continuing as chief with Todd Cawthorn, Blaine Swinford and Wilbert Kelly continuing as assistant chiefs.
Mike McKinley was renamed as chairman of the Board of Public Safety with Nicale Rector and Sam Dixon as members of the board.
Other reappointments include: Doug Whitham, city controller; Tom Brown, personnel director; Greg Winkler, director of the Economic Development Department; Todd Fisher, director of Municipal Development; Lelia Kelley, director of Community Development; Jama Donovan as superintendent of Parks and Recreation; Tami Dixon Tatum, human relations director; Chuck Leser, city engineer; Merle Jones, director of the City of Anderson Transit System; Fred Reese, director of maintenance; John Allman, superintendent of the street department; and Pam Stafford, director of information technologies.
Continuing to serve in the utility departments are: Sharon Riddle, utilities director; Tony Pochard, Light & Power; Nara Manor, Water Pollution Control; Neil McKee, Water Department; and Brian McMillian, manager of the Anderson Municipal Airport.
