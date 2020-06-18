ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown will address Anderson Police Department protocols for chokeholds and police-community relations at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday.
Officers Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely are on paid administrative leave after Reynolds used a chokehold to take Spencer Dakota Nice, 21, to the ground while Gravely assisted during a Saturday arrest in Anderson.
Nice said he would file a formal complaint and would demand that the officers be fired.
An investigation will be conducted and evidence will be turned over to the board of public safety for possible further disciplinary action against the officers, according to the police chief and mayor.
Two days before the arrest of Nice, Broderick and Brown had released a statement saying that the APD had banned chokeholds to restrain suspects.
Look for live coverage of the press conference at heraldbulletin.com and in Friday's print edition of The Herald Bulletin.
