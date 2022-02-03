ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has set two meetings to receive public input for spending $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
Last year, Broderick announced his plan for how the city should use the federal funding and indicated there would be meetings to get input from the public.
He announced Wednesday that the two meetings have been scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 24 in the Anderson City Building auditorium and via Zoom, reachable through the city's website.
Broderick said the final proposal will be considered during a special meeting of the City Council, which issues the final approval for distribution of funds.
As proposed, the plan calls for a number of city employees to receive premium pay for working through the COVID-19 pandemic in a total amount of $3.6 million.
The premium pay ranges from $3,700 to a maximum of $7,500 for members of the Anderson Police, Anderson Fire, City of Anderson Transit System and City Hall utility workers.
Part-time employees will receive between $2,500 and $7,500 depending on how many hours they worked.
No elected officials are eligible for the premium payments.
The largest intended expenditure is $9 million for an expansion of the Lafayette water plant and related infrastructure to increase the capacity of water to the city.
The work includes five new wells, 15,000 feet of water line, an expansion of the Lafayette treatment plant to allow for 14 million gallons of water to be provided on a daily basis.
Broderick’s plan provides for $2 million for small businesses with applications for assistance reviewed by the community development and economic development departments with the mayor approving the funding.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $1.5 million with requests reviewed by a committee consisting of three appointments each by the city council and mayor, the director of the Community and Economic development departments and two members of the city council.
The plan calls for $1 million for homeowner assistance and $1.5 million for affordable housing with applications to be reviewed by the community and economic development departments. The Anderson Housing Authority will be consulted and considered a potential community partner.
There is $500,000 set aside for food programs, $500,000 for expanded internet access and $900,000 for homeless initiatives.
A Homeless Committee consisting of 11 members will consider short-term solutions, mental health and addiction services, housing, educational and employment training.
Councilman Ty Bibbs has proposed using $8.4 million of the American Rescue Plan funding as incentives to encourage local residents to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
Bibbs is proposing a payment or credit of $150 for every Anderson resident over the age of 5.
He also proposed providing $3 million for local nonprofit organizations.
A coalition of local organizations made a presentation to the city council on the use of the funds in January.
The coalition believes the funds should be allocated to affordable housing and emergency shelters; improve transportation by extending the hours of operation and routes of the City of Anderson Transit System; provide utility assistance; and increase access to mental health providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.