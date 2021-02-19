ANDERSON — The ongoing saga involving the rezoning of a property for a repossession lot took another turn when Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. vetoed the city ordinance.
Broderick on Thursday vetoed the ordinance requested by Jonny Jones to rezone property on the northeast corner of East 34th and East Lynn streets.
In his veto message to the Anderson City Council, Broderick raised several concerns with the rezoning.
Broderick said the rezoning would allow the operation of a storage facility for inoperable or operable motor vehicles, essentially creating a junk yard.
“This is not the best use of the property and such a rezoning would make the marketing and development of adjacent property more difficult,” he wrote.
Broderick also said the city is involved in efforts to clean up the former Nicholson File site immediately to the south of Jones’ property.
“The Economic Development Department and the Corporation for Economic Development have both advised that economic development opportunities exist with respect to said property,” he wrote.
Broderick’s veto message notes that Jones was operating the business prior to requesting the rezoning and was in violation of the city’s zoning code.
He said that while the Anderson Planning Commission was considering the rezoning request there were inoperable and wrecked vehicles on the site.
“There are a multitude of areas in the city that are zoned in a manner that would allow for a properly run business that reposes and stores motor vehicles,” Broderick said. “This is not one of them, nor should it be.”
The city council this month voted 7-1 to approve the rezoning request.
In December, the Plan Commission reversed an earlier vote to approve the rezoning and denied it by a vote of 6-1.
Councilman Don Lynch, who represents residents in the area, said the former Nicholson File property on Columbus Avenue is an eyesore and that the rezoning would be an improvement in the area.
The city council can override the mayor’s veto by a two-thirds vote of the nine members.
