ANDERSON – The three men vying to be the next mayor of Anderson will be participating in a candidate forum on Thursday.
The forum is being presented by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County with The Herald Bulletin as media partner.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. is being challenged by Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Party candidate Rob Jozwiak.
The forum is set for 6:30 p.m. in the City Building auditorium. Michael Franks, Anderson University political science professor, will serve as moderator.
Broderick said the forum is an opportunity for the public and interested people to see the candidates and to compare and contrast the differences.
“It’s important for the future and to continue the programs we started,” he said. “The city shouldn’t change horses in the middle of the stream.”
Broderick said after four years in office he should be able to answer any of the questions.
Gardner said he is hoping to win over voters on Thursday.
“I want to talk about the plans I have for the city,” he said. “Show there are clear differences between me and my opponents.”
Gardner said he talked in his spring campaign about the creation of a trail patrol program and a splash pad.
“I’m addressing the core problems in Anderson like drugs, crime and cleaning up the city,” he said. “My story doesn’t change based on what other people are doing.”
Jozwiak said the forum is important to his opponents and in past campaigns he has not been invited to participate.
“My voice had been silenced,” he said. “I’m the only candidate talking about the issues that are important to the citizens.”
Jozwiak said he has a five-point plan to reduce utility rates by using tax increment financing revenues to pay off bonds for the city-owned utilities.
Questions have been formulated by the League of Women Voters and the editorial board of the newspaper. Audience members can submit questions in writing for review to be presented to the candidates.
Each of the three candidates will be allotted time for opening and closing statements. Each candidate will have 90 seconds to respond to the questions with time for rebuttal.
The candidates, along with write-in candidate Thomas Dubrick, took part in an earlier forum sponsored by the NAACP of Madison County.
Due to equipment malfunction, the forum will not be broadcast live; however, the city of Anderson will be filming it for later broadcast.
