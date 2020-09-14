ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has filed three felony charges of child molesting against a McCordsville man.
Timothy Forshee, 42, was arrested on Sept. 7 by Ingalls police and was charged Friday with two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting involving a child under the age of 14 and a Level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Magistrate Jason Childress last week set bond at $35,000 and issued a no contact order with the girl.
According to the court document, Forshee is alleged to have fondled a then 13-year-old girl in 2016.
Three additional instances are alleged to have taken place in Lawrence in 2018 and 2019.
During a Kids Talk interview, the girl said that on three occasions Forshee provided her with alcohol to the point of intoxication and fondled her.
“No excuses,” Forshee said in a text message to the girl’s mother. “We should never drink together, and I should have never let it go that far.”
During an interview with police, Forshee said the incidents were consensual.
In a text message received by Forshee, the girl’s mother said the incidents of alleged sexual misconduct took place at least six times.
“She is suffering mentally because of u”, the mother wrote.
