ANDERSON — No wrong door. That’s the goal of the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition as they craft a pathway to help people suffering from substance use disorder.
“A lot of people have kind of fallen through the cracks, we feel, and we’re going to try to make sure that at any point of entry, whatever it is, that they get assistance immediately, and get followed immediately by someone who won’t let them get lost in the system,” said Karen Finnigan, who is working with coalition outreach coordinator Rick Zachary to craft the pathway.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be a simple thing to implement or even get laid out and we’re still not even at the implementation part. We’re still gathering resources getting them lined up,” Zachary said.
In their survey of beds they discovered that there are no inpatient treatment beds in Madison County covered by Medicare. There are beds covered by private insurance including at Bridges of Hope and Grace House.
The Anderson Center at Ascension St. Vincent has 14 detox beds and accepts Medicare.
Aspire Indiana Health and Progress House are working to open a 100-bed facility for men at the former Mockingbird Hill site, but are facing a legal challenge from neighbors of the site.
“If that opens up, that will be a blessing,” Zachary said.
Another concern of the coalition is increased need for mental health services as people deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are dealing with depression and anxiety and loneliness because of all this self-isolation, and I think that’s going to be a problem,” Finnigan said.
In their research, the pair has discovered that it can be difficult to navigate local resources to find what you need reinforcing the idea that a pathway is needed.
“Hopefully when it’s all said and done we will have made it a pretty easy seamless process to get people connected to what they need,” Finnigan said.
