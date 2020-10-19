ALEXANDRIA — As they celebrated the rebirth of Christ on Easter at a socially distanced service in the parking lot of the Madison County Federal Credit Union in Alexandria, Louis Jackson III and Antonio Quinones gave birth to a plan they hope will give Black male children lifelong social support.
Jackson and Quinones said existing systems for dealing with young troubled males are broken because they are reactionary rather than proactive. That’s why they started the pilot Redefined Life program.
“I wanted to create an organization where we caught the people on the front end before they were in the full-blown juvenile justice system,” Jackson said. “I am more of a solutions-oriented person. I wanted to do more than just talk about it.”
Jackson said Redefined Life, which was granted not-for-profit status in May, is an outgrowth of his more than 30 years as a social worker and pastor.
“As I began to see both of those two fields didn’t come together much, I thought there had to be a different answer,” he said. ”I felt the system is a reactive system, and I felt we needed to create proactive programs I felt like if I caught them earlier, it would have been a much better process.”
Housed on Anderson University’s campus, Redefined Life is a 36-week program running parallel with the school year. The first 18 weeks is spent on initiation in which participants eat, talk and engage in team-building activities, and the second 18 weeks are spent on community and entrepreneurial efforts.
“I want your creativity that you can earn money off of engaging your community,” Jackson said.
Serving males in grades seven through 12, Jackson said he hopes the program eventually can be expanded to include female adolescents.
Participants, most of whom exhibit troubling behaviors, such as anger issues and skipping school, typically are referred through their schools or families.
“They aren’t in full-blown trouble as they are in DCS or probation, but they are on their way,” Jackson said. “A lot of this is because most of us aren’t present. And we don’t create a relationship with these boys and create quick judgment around these problems.”
The ultimate goal with the current group of participants is to create an intergenerational mentoring community through a brotherhood similar to a fraternity. That resolves one of the larger problems faced by younger Black males, which is a lack of a sense of belonging.
“The children are a symptom of community problems,” he said.
Rather than graduating from the evidence-based program, participants graduate into a lifelong mentoring community. They will grow from being an alumnus to taking on the responsibility of mentoring subsequent classes.
“Usually, we give them programs but then we leave them. So I wanted to created a fraternity where we would never leave you,” Jackson said. “It is like a fraternity of men. It says they will walk with you for the duration of your life.”
Quinones said he knew he wanted to help start Redefined Life as soon as Jackson proposed it.
“He said, ‘Q, you’re the missing link. He needed someone with ties to go out and build community,” he said. “The Lord spoke to me and said, ‘I need you to be all in.”
In addition to troubleshooting potential behavioral issues, Quinones said, the program is expected to combat the prodigal son syndrome in which young people leave Madison County, never to return.
“They will stay out there because they see that lifestyle, they enjoy it and they never come back,” he said. “It’s really the exposure of life outside of Madison County, I feel that once kids grow up and go out and see the world differently they don’t want to come back.”
Rededfined Life, however, is built in such a way that the young men will want to return to Madison County to put their skills and talents as real estate agents and bankers to use for the betterment of the community after they attend college, Quinones said.
“What we see literally right now is investing in these young men,” he said. “They’ll be ready to be in government. They will be ready to be lawyers. They will be ready to be the judges.”
Quinones stressed though he and Jackson are Christians, Redefined Life is not a Christian organization that hopes to reach young men regardless of their backgrounds.
“We can mentor Buddhists. We can mentor atheists. It’s not about affiliation,” he said. “We want to break down the barriers. That’s what this program is about.”
Other communities already are watching how Redefined Life will unfold with the possibility of future expansion as soon as next year, Jackson and Quinones said.
“It can go in every city everywhere. Every city has what it needs to heal itself. All we are is a blueprint to make it happen,” Quinones said.
William Casey, a retired Anderson police officer and evening juvenile probation supervisor, said he immediately felt Redefined Life would be a success because of Jackson’s experience and the program’s nonpunitive nature. Casey said he’s long felt that maybe society has been going about socializing young people the wrong way for a long time.
“The answer is not locking them up. The answer is providing the service the family will benefit from,” he said.
The most likely reason for Redefined Life’s anticipated success, Casey said, is its grassroots origins.
“I think it was a great project, unique reaching out to families and kids in need of services,” he said. ‘”I trust it’s going to be very effective, just having another toolbox in the community.”
Though Paris Hopkins said she doesn’t really have any issues with her son, Daris Miles, 15, a sophomore at Anderson High School, she also immediately saw the merits of the Redefined Life. Miles is one of the 10 young men participating in the pilot program,
“I thought, ‘Wow, that is really amazing and my son could benefit from being in an organization like that,’” she said.
The program, Hopkins said, would be especially helpful since she is a single mother.
“Being a single parent, it’s hard to teach a boy how to be a man,” she said. “To prevent trouble happening, it was well needed. He is not a troubled kid, but keeping him off the streets and involved in something productive is a reason I wanted him to join the program.”
