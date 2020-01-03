ANDERSON — Local law enforcement has seen an increase in methamphetamine in Madison County.
“Up until about nine, maybe 10 months ago we still saw a 50-50 split between heroin and meth,” Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.
“Over the last nine or 10 months heroin prices stayed high enough and meth has gotten cheap enough that meth has had a resurgence,” he said.
The cheaper meth driving demand is coming out of Mexico instead of local labs.
The Indiana State Police clandestine lab database lists 98 former labs in Madison County, most of those being found in 2012. The most recent listing is from 2017. Property certified clean within 180 days is not included in the database.
That’s not to say there are no labs in Madison County, but they are less common than before.
“Most of the labs were not these giant rooms filled with laboratory equipment. A drug lab by definition could be two or three of the components in somebody’s trunk,” Mellinger said.
Karl Lazar, who runs local recovery homes, has also noticed an increase in methamphetamine use.
“The opiate problem is huge, but I honestly believe the methamphetamine problem is just as bad,” said Lazar.
Lazar and Molly Douglas operate seven recovery homes and are remodeling a duplex that will bring the total to nine.
They have also launched their treatment center providing medication-assisted care for methamphetamine users.
Despite adding beds, there is still demand for more and they currently have men and women waiting to get in.
“It’s running rampant and I know especially up here Muncie is a big hub (for distribution) from what I’ve heard,” Lazar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.