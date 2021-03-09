EDGEWOOD — A Michigan man has been formally charged with numerous drug-related offenses following his arrest by Edgewood police on March 3.
Lewis Cochran, 28, of Lansing, Michigan, appeared in video court Tuesday, where the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office filed seven felony and three misdemeanor charges.
Cochran is charged with two Level 2 felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in cocaine; two Level 4 felony counts of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of cocaine; a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia.
“How soon can I request a bond reduction?” was the only question Cochran asked during his brief court appearance.
Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers set bond at $100,000 full cash because of the nature of the offenses and because Cochran is considered a flight risk, lives out of state and is a safety risk to the community.
Cochran, who is also being detained on holds from Hamilton and DeKalb counties, said he has hired local attorney Zaki Ali to represent him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Capt. Shane Briggs stopped a car near the intersection of Park Road and West Eighth Street for failure to stop at the intersection and a broken tail light.
Cochran initially identified himself as Rufus Cochran, stating he borrowed the vehicle from a friend.
Briggs said he smelled marijuana, which Cochran denied having.
After arresting Cochran, who continued to identify himself as Rufus, the officer noticed a black backpack and immediately felt the grip of a pistol inside it.
Cochran eventually said he didn’t want to get his brother in trouble and identified himself.
Inside the backpack, officers found a loaded handgun, two bags of suspected LSD, a bag with suspected "grey death" heroin, two bags of edible gummies, three bags of white powder, a bag of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, a bag of unprocessed marijuana, two containers of marijuana, a bag of manufactured pills, a bottle with 60 pills identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, a package of hemp cigarettes and a bottle of pills labeled Inositol.
Cochran was arrested in 2010 on felony charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.
He entered a plea of guilty to the charge of visiting a common nuisance, and the other two charges were dismissed.
Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem sentenced Cochran to 180 days in the jail, with the sentence suspended.
In 2011, he was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana as a misdemeanor. Clem sentenced him to two years, with one year suspended.
