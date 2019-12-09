ANDERSON — Estimated revenues from taxes for Madison County and the city of Anderson governmental units came in as projected.
Local units of government received their fall tax settlement from the Madison County Treasurer’s Office last week.
The projected revenues for all funds by Anderson City Controller Doug Whitham were estimated at the year at $20,447,176. The city actually received $20,415,462, or 99.8% of the projections.
The city’s circuit breaker loss through the property tax caps was $13.1 million across all funds.
In 2018, the city received $20.6 million from all taxing sources and in 2017 the amount was $19.8 million.
Whitham had estimated property tax collections for the year at $18.5 million and the city collected 98.9% of those revenues or $18.3 million.
He said additional tax revenues will be received by the city as taxes continue to be collected by the Treasurer’s Office.
Anderson also received this year $1.6 million in auto excise taxes, above the estimated $1.5 million; $182,000 in financial institution taxes, above the projected $135,000; and $237,000 in commercial vehicle taxes, above the estimated $195,000.
Todd Culp, chief deputy in the Madison County Auditor’s Office, said for the year the county received $19,034,570.
“We projected total revenues for the year at $38 million and from property taxes at $19 million,” Culp said. “Our estimate was accurate.”
Culp said the county’s cumulative circuit breaker loss for the year was $5,021,000.
Whitham said the city will start 2020 with an operating balance of $12.5 million.
He said when the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. took office on Jan. 1, 2016, the city’s operating balance was $3.5 million.
Broderick said Friday the city’s operating balance has been increased over the past four years and Anderson was able to fund several different projects, including the purchase of 60 new patrol cars for the police department.
Culp said the county will start 2020 with an operating balance of approximately $7 million, which is down from the $8.7 million at the start of the year.
