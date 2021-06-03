ANDERSON — The Minority Health Coalition is the recipient of a $4.2 million Indiana Student Learning Recovery Grant from the state that will benefit students from Anderson Community Schools.
The grant is expected to be used for programming, including learning academies, enrichment during school breaks and professional development for teachers, that will help close the education gap specifically for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. About 4,500 children are expected to be reached over two years.
The coalition’s new executive director, Veda Morris-May, said though the money will be used primarily for education programs, her organization is the right one to administer the grant.
“Health includes everything,” she said. “If you don’t have good housing, you’re not healthy. If you don’t have good education, you’re not healthy. If you don’t have a job, that’s not healthy.”
ACS, which earlier this year reported giving 15,000 F’s as grades to some of its nearly 7,000 students, already has provided additional tutoring and an expanded summer school planned to help combat what has come to be known as the “COVID slide.” Some of the money for those programs came from federal funding distributed to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant that will be administered by the Minority Health Coalition is in addition to that.
“We realize that COVID has created a disruption in education, so we think we can help,” Morris-May said.
Economic development strategist Anikka King, who has helped spearhead the effort to secure the grant, said she believes this is the largest single grant made to a minority organization in Anderson. She tapped the coalition to administer the grant because it is an emerging agency serving minorities and has the capacity to oversee such a large amount of money responsibly.
“Because I live here, I was able to pull the people together,” she said. “I believe the people closest should make the decisions, and minority health will have greater impact.”
In addition to the tutoring programs, King said, the grant also will enable a workforce component for high school students. Workforce development has been a priority for city leaders and local businesses, she said.
“We are going to hire some high school students as tutors, and we are going to pay them,” she said. “This is a separate program to help our high-achieving high schoolers.”
Community engagement is an important component of the grant, King said. For that reason, the programs are expected to be put in place through partnerships with other organizations that offer tutoring programs, such as Allen Chapel AME Church and Sista’s of Royalty.
“The community needed to be engaged,” she said.
ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said he knows about the grant but not the details.
"But any funding to assist in closing the gap the last year has caused is greatly needed as we get our kiddos back to direct instruction," he said.
