ANDERSON — What do vape usage and TikTok use have in common? Young people.
Approximately 1 in 5 Indiana high schoolers reported using electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) in 2021, according to a 2022 factsheet from the Indiana Department of Health's Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program.
Folks younger than 25 made up more than 50% of the 2,807 people affected by E-cigarette Vaping Assisted Lung Injury (EVALI) from August 2019 to February 2020, according to the fact sheet.
EVALI symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, and many others, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention FAQ page.
Minority Health Coalition Madison County is hosting Stop the Madness: We Don't Want No Smoke, a TikTok contest dedicated to tobacco cessation, beginning Friday.
The deadline for submissions is April 12.
Folks of all ages may submit a TikTok; parental permission is required for those under 18. Other contest rules include no profanity or vulgarity, according to May.
Participants will create videos on their personal TikTok and will submit the link for entry. All TikToks should be submitted to bpearson@mhcmcindiana.org.
Finalists will be announced April 24 at about 10 a.m. and later presented during the March 27 Youth Day at the Geater Center from 4 to 6 p.m.
First place winner will receive $200, second, $100, and third, $50.
Stop the Madness is the tip of the iceberg. Minority Health Coalition will be hosting events during the month of April, to celebrate Minority Health Month.
Each week's events will be announced via the Minority Health Coalition Facebook page.