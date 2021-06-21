ANDERSON — A Tennessee man reported missing in Anderson on June 12 was located in the state of Washington.
Joe Glenn Knight Jr., 27, was back home in Tennessee with his family on Sunday.
He said he did not realize his family had reported him missing until he contacted them on June 16. Knight said he hitchhiked his way across the countryside and somehow ended up in Washington.
On June 6, about 8 p.m., Anderson police found Knight standing on the Madison Avenue bridge above Interstate 69.
Knight said he was in Anderson helping a friend move to the area, but was left stranded here. He said he left Anderson on foot and stopped on the bridge over I-69 because he was hot and tired.
He said reports by police that he was suicidal at the time are not accurate. Anderson Police Department officers took Knight to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson hospital, but he was released a few hours later.
Anderson police were notified Knight was found in another state and he has been removed from the Indiana Missing Persons Bulletin.
Sue Knight, Joe Knight’s cousin, said several family members traveled from Livingston, Tennessee, to Anderson to look for him and they appreciate everyone who helped them while they were in Indiana.
"I really appreciate everything everyone has done — people that don't know me at all," Joe Knight said by telephone on Monday. "I really appreciate the people doing everything they have done for me and my family to help them out like they have."
