ALEXANDRIA — As the search continues for Colorado missing woman Suzanne Moorman Morphew, residents of her hometown of Alexandria are placing yellow bows as a visible show of support to the family.
The 49-year-old Alexandria native was reported missing after she didn’t return from a bike ride on May 10 in Chaffee County, Colorado.
Amy McCurry, an Alexandria city councilwoman who attended high school with Morphew, organized the placement of bows with help of other former classmates and family and friends.
“We were very close, especially the summer before our freshman year we spent a lot of time together,” McCurry said.
McCurry described Morphew as beautiful inside and out.
“It sounds like a cliché but she was just the sweetest gal and she truly was beautiful inside and out,” McCurry said. “We focus on trying to remain optimistic and stay away from the rumors and speculations.”
McCurry said the last time she heard from Morphew was about a year ago when they spoke on the phone about an upcoming class reunion.
Alexandria Councilwoman Patty Khun, whose daughter was friends with Morphew, said the bows have been catching on as a way to remember Suzanne and pray for her safe return.
“Many people, now that they’ve seen them downtown, are now wanting them for their homes,” Khun said. “It has been successful in keeping Suzanne in their thoughts and prayers.”
Morphew is the daughter of Gene Moorman, former owner of Gene’s Root Beer drive-in restaurant on Scatterfield Road in Anderson.
Susan Medina, communications director for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing and that searches have been conducted in the last week based on tips that have been provided.
“It still is a missing persons case,” Medina said. “It is an open investigation so they’re looking at all possibilities.”
According to several news sources, including The Denver Post, a reward of $200,000 is being offered for the safe return of Morphew.
“To date, there have been more than 400 calls to the tip line designated to collect information related to Ms. Morphew’s missing person case,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze wrote in Tuesday’s press release. “The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling 719-312-7530.”
