ANDERSON – In what may have been an error by the Madison County Auditor’s Office in 2013, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is responsible to pay for a homestead credit.
Broderick’s father, Thomas Broderick Sr., died in 2006 and his mother, Catherine, died in 2013. Broderick has been handling the estate which includes a residential property at 1722 Corlett Way.
The Auditor’s Office on Sept. 16 notified Broderick that the homestead deduction for 2019 taxes payable in 2020 was being removed.
In a letter to Broderick, Auditor Rick Gardner said there are property taxes owed in the amount of $4,056.97 dating back to 2016 property taxes payable in 2017.
Broderick said Thursday he was not aware of the situation until contacted by The Herald Bulletin.
“There was a letter in the mailbox addressed: 'To whom it may concern,'” he said. “The estate will pay the taxes.”
Broderick said the homestead credit should have been removed in 2013, but he understands there are 70,000 to 80,000 parcels in the county.
“I don’t own the property,” he said. “It’s still in the estate and we’re in the process of updating it to sell it.
“I have never filed for any exemptions on the property and the estate has always paid the taxes,” Broderick said. “They made a mistake.”
Deputy Auditor Kara Clark said Thursday the county would have been notified of the death of both Thomas and Catherine Broderick at the time.
She said the Auditor’s Office should have removed the homestead deduction at that time.
Clark said for some reason the 10% homestead deduction was not removed from the property.
The Auditor’s Office is requesting that the $4,056.97 be paid to Madison County by Oct. 16. If the amount is not paid it will be added to the next tax statement.
Gardner, who is the Republican Party candidate for Anderson mayor, said the county has a contract with Tax Management Associates to audit all of the homestead credits that are in effect for Madison County.
He said the company will be checking to determine if a property owner in Madison County with a homestead deduction has a similar deduction in other Indiana counties or out of state.
Gardner said the company receives 40% of any taxes owed to Madison County through multiple homestead credits.
“There is no one living at the Corlett Way address,” he said. “It (the homestead credit) should have been removed in 2013.”
Gardner said by state law the county can only seek repayment for a period of three years.
According to county records, the Broderick estate owes $1,056 for 2016 taxes payable in 2017 and $1,047 on 2017 taxes payable in 2017. Those amounts include a 10% penalty.
The amount owed for 2018 taxes payable this year is $1,743.67
