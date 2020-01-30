NOBLESVILLE — Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell has entered the Republican Party’s primary field for the 5th Congressional District seat.
Mitchell, who is currently serving a second term as treasurer, made the announcement Wednesday before a large gathering of supporters.
She is one of as many as 11 Republicans who are seeking the party’s nomination following the decision by incumbent Susan Brooks not to seek reelection.
The announced candidates to date include: Kent Abernathy, Andrew Bales, Micah Beckwith, Allen Davidson, Beth Henderson, Matthew Hook, Danny Niederberger, Mark Small and Russell Stwalley.
“We’ll know Feb. 7 how many people are running exactly,” Mitchell said of the expected large field. “I really feel my experience and education makes me different from every other single person running for this office.
“I’m uniquely qualified because of that background to be the next congresswoman from the 5th District,” she said.
The field of potential candidates covers a wide spectrum of political philosophies from staunch conservative to somewhat moderate.
“As state treasurer I represented everybody in the state,” Mitchell said when asked where she falls in the primary field. “I worked really hard to represent my constituents.
“Where other candidates fall in that spectrum really doesn’t matter to me because I do what I swear an oath to do.”
She described herself as fiscally conservative.
“I focus on things that really make a difference to the people back at home,” Mitchell said.
When asked about working with Democrats in the U.S. House if elected, Mitchell said her method of leadership has always been team building, making sure the stakeholders are at the table.
Concerning some of the issues facing the nation, Mitchell said there is a lot of work to be done in reducing the budget deficit and the nation’s debt.
One way to begin is a balanced budget, she said. Mitchell called Sen. Todd Young’s Reins Act to limit government spending as unique and an innovative way to rein in spending.
“We need to find more avenues like that,” Mitchell said.
During remarks to her supporters, Mitchell said President Donald Trump has to be elected to another four-year term.
“He’s done an amazing job of rebuilding our military, the economy is strong and getting the trade agreement passed,” she said during an interview with The Herald Bulletin. “There are a lot of things we can point out that has been good for America and Indiana.”
Mitchell said the nation has to secure our borders, but didn’t voice total support for a border wall.
“We have to know who is coming into our country and stop people from being trafficked into the country and from drugs coming into the country,” she said. “I don’t know what it will look like. It could look different in parts of the country.”
Mitchell served two terms as a Cass County commissioner before running for the state treasurer’s office.
“Susan Brooks has served the district with honor and distinction,” she said in her remarks. “They are big shoes to fill. I have the right skills and education to serve the district.”
Mitchell said Democrats running for president are presenting a socialism agenda.
“Socialism will break the foundation of the country,” she said. “The American Dream is not about hand-outs. It’s about the freedom to lead our own life.”
