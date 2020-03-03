ANDERSON — The only bid received for repaving work on a portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard came in almost $550,000 over the engineer’s estimate.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday took under advisement the $2,547,682 bid submitted by E&B Paving.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the engineer’s estimate was $2 million. The project will be funded through the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
The work is from just north of 67th Street to Interstate 69. He previously said the concrete pavement is expensive to repair because it has to be cut from the road surface and replaced.
He said the city will compact the concrete road surface from the 6700 block out to the interstate and then cover it with 8 inches of asphalt.
The intersections at 67th and 73rd streets will remain concrete because of the heavy truck traffic, Leser said. The repairs will last 20 to 30 years, he said.
During construction work, two-way traffic will be shifted to the east and west lanes.
At the request of Anderson City Controller Doug Whitham, the Board of Works wrote off $898,725 in uncollectible utility bills through Dec. 31, 2018.
Last year, the city wrote off $719,285 in uncollectible utility bills.
Whitham said previously that when a bill becomes 60 days past due, the city turns it over to a collection agency.
If someone in arrears reapplies for utility services, the delinquent amount will have to be paid.
The amounts written off for 2018 included: Anderson Municipal Light & Power, $571,191; Water Department, $113,023; Water Pollution Control, $101,248; Stormwater, $78,239; and trash, $35,023.
Whitham said the past-due sewer bills are added as a lien on the properties through the Madison County Treasurer’s Office.
In other business: The board approved the purchase of two trucks for the Anderson Municipal Development Department.
Todd Fisher, director of Municipal Development, said two trucks recently broke down.
The board approved the low quote of Ford Autoworld for the purchase of two 2020 F-150 Supercabs at a cost of $20,417 each.
The board approved a three-year contract with ADS Environmental Services in the amount of $370,080 for maintaining the rain gauge and equipment to monitor the flow of water into the sewage treatment plant.
By approving the three-year contract, the Water Pollution Control Department is saving 11% of the cost.
