ANDERSON — Residents of the Madison County area in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can get one at Ivy Tech this week, the state Department of Health announced Monday.
The mobile vaccination clinic will be at 815 E. 60th St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Vaccination clinics can be found at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 275 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, bringing the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 747,083.
As of Monday, 13,269 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previously reported day. Another 418 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,525,889 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,520,815 on Saturday. A total of 10,561,804 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
As of Monday, a total of 5,279,899 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,690,103 first doses and 2,589,796 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.