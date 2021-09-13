INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations: Allen, Boone, Carroll, Clark, Elkhart, Franklin, Hancock, Howard, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Orange, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vigo and Wells.
Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 2,349 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 910,013 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, 14,391 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 457 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 4,052,405 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,025,971 on Friday. A total of 12,866,248 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Testing sites can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
As of Monday, a total of 6,354,051 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,184,618 first doses and 3,169,433 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
