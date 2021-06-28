ANDERSON — Vaccinations for the coronavirus will be available this week at Ivy Tech.
A state mobile vaccination clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Ivy Tech, 815 E. 60th St.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 132 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 753,260 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
As of Monday, 13,412 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,578,261 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,571,902 on Friday. A total of 10,832,112 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
As of Monday, a total of 5,592,460 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,790,926 first doses and 2,801,534 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
