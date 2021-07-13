ORESTES — State health department mobile vaccination clinics are planned for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Red Gold, 120 E. Oak Street in Orestes.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites. Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride by call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Persons in need of transportation can call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.
As of Tuesday, a total of 5,719,528 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,845,021 first doses and 2,874,507 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 572 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 758,479 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, 13,506 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from Monday. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,620,520 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,617,583 on Monday. A total of 10,981,670 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
