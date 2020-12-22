ANDERSON — In the first week of January the Madison County Health Department is expecting to receive doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, given emergency approval last Friday by the FDA — the same day Community Hospital Anderson started COVID-19 vaccinations of health care workers using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
"I think more than anything, what we're waiting on is the new registration system," said Stephenie Grimes, Health Department administrator.
"We're waiting on the new system so we can learn it and get familiar with it, and then how many doses we're going to get," she said Monday. "And we'll start the second week in January."
To get a vaccine, residents will need to register through a state website via a link that will be distributed to those who qualify.
The Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended that people over 75 and certain front-line workers receive the vaccine next after health care workers and long-term care staff and residents.
"The next step is the Indiana advisory committee will take those recommendations from the federal level and apply them to Indiana in terms of looking at the Indiana data to see if those recommendations truly fit our data," Grimes said.
Once the state determines who will be next in line those targeted will be sent the link and invited to sign up.
"I will distribute that link locally to those people who are eligible," Grimes said.
"Then they will click on the link, register themselves for an appointment, show up with their department ID (first responders) and that will get them their vaccine. That's how that's supposed to work," she said.
For people who qualify but aren't easily contacted by email – everyone in the community of a certain age, for example – there will be a phone number to call that will be publicized on the Health Department's website, social media and local publications.
The FBI has warned about scam emails promising vaccinations and warns to be sure people are responding to a trusted source and, if in doubt, they should check with the local health department including its website and social media.
Vaccinations in Indiana's long-term care facilities are expected to start on Dec. 28. The federal government has contracted with CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccinations.
In a press release, CVS said it expects to vaccinate 4 million residents and staff at 40,000 facilities across the country in 12 weeks.
While the daily number of new cases in Madison County oscillates between 70 and 190, Grimes said she felt the county was holding steady.
"Unfortunately, we've seen a lot of deaths in the past couple of months, more so than we had the three months prior," Grimes said.
"I know the hospitals have seen a huge increase in patient visits and ICU beds and those on vents, they have definitely had an increase," she said. "The hospitals are struggling, their staff are tired and working around the clock."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.