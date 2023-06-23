As a former teacher, Katie Rector understands parents who want to protect their children inside the classroom. Her sympathy stops, though, when that idea of protection entails discriminating against others they deem dangerous.
That’s what groups like Moms for Liberty and Purple for Parents of Indiana are doing at school districts across the state, according to Rector, a co-founder of the Indiana progressive activist group MADVoters.
The main target for the two parental-rights groups is the LGBTQ+ community.
Purple for Parents of Indiana have called gender-affirming healthcare for minors “child mutilation.” The Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty in June called a Carmel Pride event a “perversion” in its first newsletter.
“They say they want to protect kids,” Rector said. “But they're going about it the wrong way. I think that what they're doing is very prejudicial, very bigoted and hateful.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center agrees. The civil-rights nonprofit this month placed the two organizations on its list of hate groups operating in Indiana.
The center lists Moms for Liberty as anti-government and calls it a “far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement.”
The group grew out of opposition to public health regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum while also advocating for books bans, according to the law center.
Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich pushed back against the hate-group designation in an online statement.
“Name-calling parents who want to be a part of their child’s education as ‘hate groups’ or ‘bigoted’ just further exposes what this battle is all about: Who fundamentally gets to decide what is taught to our kids in school — parents or government employees?” they said.
Purple for Parents of Indiana called the Southern Poverty Law Center a “far left radical hate group itself,” and said it was “honored” to be added to the list of hate groups along with other conservative organizations.
The designation highlights how culture-war issues have taken center stage in schools across the state, according to Danny Carroll, an adjunct professor at Indiana University’s School of Social Work.
Parental rights group may operate under the guise of protecting children, he argued, but the reality is they deliberately discriminate against minority students.
“If your rhetoric and the things that you are pushing are hateful and are targeting specific groups of people that have been minoritized and marginalized, you're being an active participant of hate,” Carroll said.
The two groups have also had influence at the statehouse, where the Republican supermajority approved legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors.
Lawmakers also passed a bill removing legal protections for teachers and school librarians who distribute material determined by legislators to be harmful to minors.
Republican Sen. James Tomes, who initially introduced the proposal, cited information provided by Purple for Parents of Indiana as a reason for submitting the legislation. He said during a hearing he hoped the bill would have a “chilling effect” on libraries and teachers carrying books the groups deem as obscene and pornographic.
“I hope it’s enough of a chilling effect that they will come to their senses, and have it upon themselves to see to it that for the kids entrusted in their custody, they will do their best to protect their innocence,” Tomes said.
For Rector with MADVoters, the fact an organization now deemed a hate group is influencing state lawmakers and their policies is disheartening and unnerving.
“When a senator is introducing legislation based solely on testimony from a very extremist group, it really makes you concerned about the legitimacy of the overall workings of the statehouse,” she said.