ANDERSON — The public is invited to the rededication of the Moravian Mission Monument memorializing the 1801-1806 mission in Madison County.
The monument, recently restored, was originally dedicated by the Kikthawenund Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in 1913.
The ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2500 block of East 10th Street, near the Panorama Plaza.
Stephen Jackson, county historian, will be the featured speaker.
Alice Spangler, one of the event's organizers, confirmed that several descendants of Henry Kluge will be present, coming from Ohio, Indiana and Florida. Also descendants from Mathias Hughel, on whose farm land the monument was placed, will be in attendance.
This is an outdoor event and guests are advised to plan accordingly. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.
The event is sponsored by the current Kikthawenund Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
