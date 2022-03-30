ANDERSON — More expectant Hoosier women are now eligible for Medicaid coverage during their pregnancy under a law that recently went into effect.
“As a mother, I know how important access to quality medical care is,” said state Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, said in an Indiana House Republican news release Tuesday. “This law expands that coverage, and will help more women stay healthy both before and after pregnancy.”
A pregnant women whose family income does not exceed 208% of the federal poverty level income for their family size is now eligible to receive Medicaid coverage during pregnancy.
The law also expands postpartum coverage for these women to up to one year after the birth of their child or children. Before the relevant bill passed in the most recent legislative session, mothers got 60 days of Medicaid coverage after giving birth.
According to a report from the Indiana Mortality Review Committee, 85% of pregnancy-related maternal deaths occurred postpartum, and 56% of these deaths occurred six weeks or more after women gave birth.
In a previous interview with The Herald Bulletin, Ketta Mason, registered nurse home visitor with Goodwill Nurse Family Partnership and program director for the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County, said mothers are less likely to visit their doctor postpartum if they are unsure of how they will pay for the visit.
In the Indiana House Republicans news release, Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, said that Hoosier mothers and their infants deserve to begin their journey together on the healthiest track.
“This new law builds on our efforts to drive down the maternal and infant mortality rates in our state, and provides families another means to access lifesaving health care,” he said in the release.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, expounded on Cherry’s thoughts, saying that all women need maternal health care during pregnancy. He supported the bill because it was intended to improve health outcomes for pregnant women and their babies.
Lanane noted that the bill received overwhelming bipartisan support during the session.
“My recollection is there just wasn’t any opposition to it or any controversy about it whatsoever … you might call it a no-brainer type of bill.”