INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Indiana crossed the milestone Monday as the state health department announced 100,394 individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 since March 6.
The total included 590 new cases reported Monday, the lowest daily new cases since 489 cases were reported on Aug. 19.
Four new deaths also were reported Monday, bringing the toll in Indiana to 3,144 since March 15. That figure does not include 224 probable deaths attributed to the virus but without a positive COVID-19 test.
Seven-day positivity rates for tests administered between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31 was 5.4%, with a 6.6% cumulative rate. The same rate for unique individuals during that time period was 7.4%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8%.
Since Feb. 26, 1,551,731 tests for coronavirus have been administered in Indiana, with 1,146,572 individuals tested.
In Madison County, 1,410 individuals have tested positive, according to the state dashboard. That includes eight new cases reported Monday. No new deaths were reported in the county, which has seen 74 deaths attributed to the virus. The seven-day positivity rate for all testing is at 7%, while the rate for unique individuals is 8.8%.
Statewide, the 20-29 age group leads positive cases at 20.1%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.