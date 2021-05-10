INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 607 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 730,306 following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
To date, 13,004 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day. Another 415 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,424,578 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,421,873 on Sunday. A total of 10,035,551 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:
Monday (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson): 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in INDYCAR parking lot, 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis
Tuesday-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna): 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., INDYCAR parking lot (Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)
Tuesday-Saturday (Pfizer vaccine): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton
Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit ourshot.in.gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.
As of today, a total of 4,587,006 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,442,568 first doses and 2,144,438 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
