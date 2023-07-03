ANDERSON — With the deadline to fill ballot vacancies in the November election expired, several candidates in Madison County municipalities are assured of being elected.
In Anderson, four Democrats will be unopposed: Sheila Ashley for clerk, Jason Jamerson for city court judge, Greg Graham in council District 3 and Ollie H. Dixon in council District 4.
No Democrat filed for council District 1. Republican Jennifer Culp will be opposed by Libertarian Brandon Collins.
Four candidates will vie for the Anderson mayor’s position. Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. is opposed by Republican Jon Bell, Libertarian Douglas McNaughton Sr. and independent candidate John Dyer.
In Elwood, the Republican Party named Joe Kelich to run in council District 2 against Democrat Tim Roby.
Elwood Democrat Mayor Todd Jones has no Republican opponent, but Everette Dickey and M.L. Johns are running as independents for the office.
The following Democrats are running unopposed in Elwood: Kyle Noon for judge, Allison Atwood-Roby for clerk, Sam Tyner in District 1, John Wright in District 4 and Jim Watters in District 5.
In Alexandria, Republican Todd Naselroad is unopposed for mayor.
Democrats appointed Chance Morphew to run for city clerk against Republican Darcy Vanerman, and David Luck is running unopposed for the 5th District council seat.
Republicans Roger Cuneo is unopposed in District 1; John Burdsall is unopposed in District 2, and Wendi Goens is being challenged in District 3 by independent candidate James Janes.
Democrat Amy McCurry is unopposed for the District 4 seat on Alexandria city council.