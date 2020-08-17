ANDERSON — Nearly 70% of the 13 schools and districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding areas have reported COVID-19 infections among either students or staff since the reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year started July 30.
Superintendents and administrators in eight schools and districts reported as of Wednesday that staff reported testing positive.
Students in seven schools and districts reported positive test results during the same period. Of the students, who tested positive, six were athletes, many of whom participated in practices over the summer.
Almost all schools and districts have developed plans based on low, moderate and high community spread of the novel coronavirus to determine whether schools will meet in-person, online or through a combination thereof. Almost all have education models that allow parents to decide whether in-person or virtual education is right for their children.
“Our students come to us throughout the county so this is an appropriate measurement for us,” said Kevin Plew, administrator at Indiana Christian Academy, which, to date, has had no known novel coronavirus cases among its staff and students.
This week, however, several schools and districts have moved to their modified attendance programs because of the community spread reported Friday by the Madison County Health Department.
In addition to community spread, superintendents, administrators and school boards are looking at spread within their own buildings and districts as they consider their courses of action on almost a day-to-day basis.
For instance, at Elwood Community Schools, the first to reopen and where a student who tested positive attended on the first day, even a minor spread has led to immediate changes in scheduling, disinfection protocols and social distancing procedures.
“In addition to the community spread data, we’re also having regular conversations with the MCHD around our own data,” said ECS Superintendent Joe Brown.
He and other school officials have put into place strategies and procedures approved by Madison and Delaware counties’ health departments. Those include changes to meal service, signage throughout buildings and providing personal protection equipment, such as masks.
Tina Neal is principal at Holy Cross School, one of the four schools and districts that have reported zero COVID-19 infections among staff and students.
“At Holy Cross School, we take the students’ temperatures before entering the building. Each child also receives hand sanitizer before entering the building,” she said. “Students and staff members must wear masks when entering and leaving the building, as well as during transition times in the hallways and in common areas. Visitors are restricted and parents are not permitted to enter the buildings.”
In addition, students are given extra restroom breaks and hand sanitizer is available in classrooms to ensure frequent hand washing, Neal said.
“The students have adjusted quite nicely,” she said. “I am extremely proud of the students and staff who have made these procedural changes and have remained flexible during this time.”
