ANDERSON — As nurses at other schools report their work is different and more demanding this school year, Christina Atwood, who is in her ninth year at Anderson Preparatory Academy’s elementary school, said her duties remain relatively the same.
She still orders supplies, keeps up with immunization and conducts vision and hearing tests.
“Of course all the sick kids come to me, and I assess them and if they’re sick, I send them home,” she said.
The biggest change, Atwood said, is sending home children she normally wouldn’t send home with coughs, runny noses and sore throats. But that’s been fairly rare, she added.
“Parents have been really good this year about keeping their kids home when they’re sick, so that’s helpful,” she said.
One of the reasons Atwood appears to have it a little easier than other school nurses is that while she handles the medical side of treating children, her colleagues have taken over some of the administrative side.
“I’ve taken on quite a bit extra. Anything to protect my people,” said Commander Jill Barker, APA’s superintendent.
As a result, she hasn’t had to hire any additional nurses.
“To help with some of the requirements, I have been doing the COVID-specific reporting to the State Department of Health and attend weekly information briefings on Fridays,” she said.
Barker and her principals also have taken on all the contact tracing and notifications for both school buildings.
“I’m doing whatever I can to help keep COVID from becoming overwhelming for any of our positions because it’s a lot for our staff members to take on, and I want them to be available to serve our students,” she said.
Schools and district report varying nursing set-ups prior to the pandemic.
Alexandria Elementary School had a part-time nurse who now is full-time because of the pandemic, said Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco. South Madison Community Schools already had nurses in each building, said Superintendent Mark Hall.
