ANDERSON – Some schools and districts serving students in Madison County and nearby areas anticipate continuing to offer virtual education options for the 2021-22 school year, though they encourage all students to return to the classroom in light of the vaccine available for COVID-19.
“We’re not encouraging it, but will have it for those that need it. We still believe that students learn best at school,” said Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco.
Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Joe Cronk said understanding that some students returning to in-person education after a year of eLearning education will need additional educational support, Cronk anticipates continuing to offer supplemental education and an extensive summer school.
“While we are confident students can safely return to the classroom in the fall, ACS will continue to offer a virtual option to those parents that feel it is the best option for their child’s or children’s education” he said.
Like most schools and districts, Liberty Christian Schools’ experience with virtual education was limited to a recently implemented eLearning program that really was intended to cover only minor emergencies such as inclement weather that shut down schools for a few days.
“We feel so much more prepared if we have to do this again in the future,” said the school’s spokesman Jason Chappell. “Our teachers and students are better trained to handle the virtual option.”
School officials have not yet decided on the extent to which virtual education may continue to be offered next school year, but they are evaluating the needs of the community, Chappell said.
“We are offering on-site in-person summer programming in small groups targeted at students affected by learning loss and those who were primarily virtual for the 2020-21 school year,” he said.
Though most schools and districts report they did not have extensive virtual education programs prior to the pandemic, South Madison Community Schools and Frankton-Lapel Community Schools did.
South Madison started its Arabian Virtual Academy during the 2019-2020 school year for grades 9 through 12 and served about students prior to the pandemic. After Gov. Eric Hoicomb declared a state of emergency in March 2020, the program was retooled and served about 900 students in grade 9 through 12 who enrolled at different times throughout the 2020-21 school year, said Superintendent Mark Hall.
The district will continue to allow students from kindergarten through grade 12 to enroll in the virtual option, Hall said.
“We have restricted students from moving between in-person and virtual instruction,” he stressed. “Students who are returning from the virtual program back into our classes next year will be starting the new semester at the same time as the other students.”
At Frankton-Lapel, the virtual option also was available to high school students prior to the start of the pandemic, when 45 full-time and 30 part-time students were enrolled, according to Superintendent Bobby Fields. That was expanded to encompass students from grades kindergarten through 12, serving about 300, or 10% of the students, during the 2020-21 school year, he said.
“We are asking parents to make a choice for either in-person or virtual instruction as they are registering online,” he said. “If we have enough virtual requests, we will offer a virtual program again this coming year.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Madison-Grant United School Corp. partnered with ACCEL Schools, a company that specializes in virtual education, to develop the Virtual Preparatory Academy of Indiana at Madison-Grant. The academy offers K-12 instruction by Indiana licensed teachers to any student residing in the state of Indiana.
“As we looked to the 2021-22 school year, we decided that we would continue to provide virtual programs in grades K – 12,” said Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz.
One school that does not plan to offer a permanent virtual option next school year is Indiana Christian Academy. Only one student took advantage of the school’s virtual option this school year, said ICA’s Administrator Kevin Plew.
“The statistics seem to bear out that in-person education is substantially more effective for K-12 students than virtual education,” he said. “Continuing to offer a virtual option does not seem to be in the best academic interest of our students.”
