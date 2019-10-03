ELWOOD – Two children were removed from an Elwood home after a toddler showed up on a woman’s doorstep in nothing but a diaper. This was the second time the child had strayed more than a block from her home without adult supervision.
Makayla Faye Landry, 21, of Elwood, was charged on Tuesday with Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.
A woman contacted police around 4:40 p.m. Monday to report a 2-year-old was knocking on her back door, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Jerry Branson of the Elwood Police Department. The woman said she believed the little girl lived about a block away, but when she took the girl to the home, no one answered the door.
“She also said that this isn’t the first time this has happened,” Branson sad in the affidavit.
Branson said the child would have had to walk in a public alley and cross a public street in order to get to the woman’s home. In his affidavit, Branson said once the home where the little girl lived was identified he realized he had been there previously for the same thing.
“I warned the mother to not let her daughter wander the streets anymore and called in a case with DCS,” Branson said in the affidavit.
Officers spoke with Landry who told them her daughter was in the garage with her before she took an infant inside to get a diaper change. She said when she returned the little girl was gone, according to the affidavit.
Elwood police had prior contact with Landry when a small child was found walking in the neighborhood alone and when “a young girl wearing nothing but a diaper” was found playing in the street. The Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted both times.
A case manager from DCS was contacted Monday and after a home visit made a determination that the residence was not safe. Following the home visit, officials “detained the children from the home and classified them as children in need of services,” according to the affidavit.
