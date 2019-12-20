ELWOOD — A mother was charged with neglect after she told police she found her 5-year-old son inside a running washer.
Heather Mae Marie Oliver, 30, of Elwood was charged with Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. She appeared for her initial hearing on Thursday and was released on bond a few hours later.
The charges against Oliver stem from a report made on Aug. 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Ben Gosnell of the Elwood Police Department.
Elwood officers responded to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital around 10:22 a.m. after Brandon Aldridge, who said he was the child’s father, brought the boy to the emergency room, according to the affidavit.
Medical personnel told officers that the child was in and out of consciousness, had multiple bruises on his upper torso and scratches on his arms when he was brought to the hospital, Gosnell wrote. The child was somewhat dry, with wet underwear and dirt on his knees, but there was no bruising on his legs, according to the affidavit.
The child, who has an autistic disorder, was later transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for evaluation and was later released, according to the affidavit.
Aldridge told police his girlfriend called him at his work around 9:15 a.m. and said their son was stuck in the washer while it was turned on, Gosnell wrote. He drove to their home in the 1200 block of South B Street to find his child in Heather’s arms in the back of the residence where the washer and dryer were located.
Aldridge told police he grabbed the child and started to pat him on his back and he started to puke water, according to the affidavit. Aldridge said he then drove to the hospital “thinking it was faster than calling emergency number considering the proximity from his residence to the hospital,” Gosnell wrote.
Oliver told police she got up around 9 a.m. that day and checked on the child who she thought was in his bed under his blankets, according to the affidavit. She said she went to the bathroom and then to the kitchen where she poured herself a glass of milk.
“During that time, she heard the washer going and went to see what was going on thinking that was odd,” Gosnell wrote.
Oliver said she heard the washer filling with water and her son in the washer, according to the affidavit. She said she unlocked the latch and pulled the child out and at no time was the drum spinning.
Gosnell said that at first Oliver said she unplugged the washer, but later said she hit the power button and the washer began to drain. Oliver told officers the child was in the washer for about five minutes before she got him out, according to the affidavit.
Oliver told police she did not know how the washer worked and Aldridge was the one who did the laundry. She said she has a medical condition that requires her to take several medications and she is unable to lift heavy items.
When questioned about how the washer functions, Aldridge told police the washer will fill up with water while the lid is up and will lock when the lid is shut when buttons are pushed to activate the washer.
“Brandon stated the buttons are on the front of the washer easily accessible for a child,” Gosnell wrote.
Police said they returned to the residence with a search warrant to photograph the home and collect evidence. They found no water or blood on the floor around the washer and no sign of struggle in that area, according to the affidavit.
There was no milk in the refrigerator or glasses with milk in them, but an empty milk jug was found in the trash, Gosnell wrote. In the child’s bedroom there were blankets curled in a pile, but nothing “seemingly identifiable where a kid was lying.”
Gosnell said Aldridge clocked into work at 6 a.m. and clocked out at 9:15 a.m. after receiving a call from Oliver.
The child was interviewed three days after the incident, but did not talk about the incident with the exception of when he was asked if “mom was nice,” he replied that “mom is not nice,” according to the affidavit.
Dr. Ralph Hicks at Riley Hospital told officers that the child’s injuries were “highly suspicious for non-accidental trauma.”
Dr. Jack Hu of St. Vincent Mercy told officers the child’s injuries were suspicious and he could not identify how they got on the child, however, Oliver’s story “could be possible,” Gosnell wrote.
Gosnell requested the neglect of a dependent charge “due to the nature of medical condition of Heather Oliver.”
