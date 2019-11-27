ANDERSON — An Anderson woman is accused of neglect in the death of her infant daughter.
Samantha Madore, 34, is charged with Level 1 neglect of dependent resulting in death. Madore is listed as being wanted on mycase.in.gov.
First responders were dispatched to Madore’s home around 4:53 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a month-old baby who was not breathing, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Jake Brooks with the Anderson Police Department.
The infant was transported to St. Vincent Anderson and pronounced dead a short time later.
Brooks said he spoke with Madore briefly while she was at the hospital, but she was very upset and crying and he only obtained limited information.
An autopsy performed the same day as the child’s death determined the cause of death was sudden unexplained infant death, with contributing cause of bed sharing in an unsafe sleep environment, Brooks wrote.
Drug screens were obtained from Madore on two separate dates by the Department of Child Services of Madison County on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27.
“Samantha Madore tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine in her system on both dates,” Brooks wrote.
Madore met with Brooks on Oct. 7, where Brooks interviewed her about the morning of her daughter’s death, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
She told Brooks she fell asleep with her daughter around midnight and said she was sleeping in the bed with her daughter, Brooks wrote. She woke up and found her daughter non-responsive in the bed next to her and called 911.
Brooks said in his affidavit that Madore told him she was unsure what she did with the child or if she carried the child downstairs to her husband.
“She then said she thought she was cradling the baby when she fell asleep, but Samantha does not remember,” he wrote. “Samantha stated she did not remember a lot of things from this night.”
Brooks questioned Madore about the methamphetamine in her system and she “adamantly denied” using the drug. She said she was around the drug the day before her daughter’s death, saying she touched the drug while in the home but did not use it.
“She denied assisting in the packaging of methamphetamine and had no reason as to why she was touching it,” Brooks wrote. “Samantha advised me the methamphetamine was burning her fingers and eyes when she was exposed to it.”
Brooks said from his training and experience as a police detective he knows the drug “is not absorbed through the skin by contact.” The levels found in Madore’s drug screen would also not be consistent with being exposed to a room of methamphetamine or by touching it, Brooks wrote.
Madore was charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of syringe in October 2018. A jury trial is set on these charges on April 6, 2020.
