ANDERSON — Authorities are investigating the death of a mother and daughter after their bodies were discovered Saturday.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said her office was dispatched to the 1400 block of Chester Street in Anderson on Saturday evening.
Noone said the deaths appear to be a murder, suicide.
Angela Foxsong, 60, and her mother, Gloria Draves, 86, both died from a single gunshot wound to the head, Noone said.
Draves is believed to have died several weeks before her daughter.
“With the evidence we obtained from the scene, the decomposition of the body, as well as the suicide note left by the daughter, Angela, it appears the mother, Gloria has been deceased for approximately eight to 10 weeks,” Noone said.
She said the women lived together in the home.
Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur said a call was made around 7:29 p.m. on Thursday saying there were two bodies in the home. He said officers made a check of the residence, but no one answered the door.
Sandefur said officers contacted the hospital to see if they had information on the victim and then contacted neighbors who said they had not seen anything at the house.
When a neighbor called APD around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday to say there was “no movement around the house,” Sandefur said the decision was made to enter the home by force and that is when the women’s bodies were found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.