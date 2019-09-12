ANDERSON — A 4-year-old is being treated in Indianapolis after an Indiana Department of Child Services worker discovered him with serious injuries on Thursday. His mother has been charged with neglect.
Kathryn Elizabeth Hill, 28, of Anderson was arrested on suspicion of Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent, according to a press release by the Anderson Police Department.
Police say they learned about the incident when a DCS case manager found the child seriously injured during a case visit in the 2200 block of Pearl Street around 9:26 a.m. Thursday. The child was taken to St. Vincent Anderson and then to Indianapolis for his injuries.
Hill was taken into custody for questioning in the 500 block of Central Avenue, according to the press release. She told police she is “sharing time between residences.”
Detectives questioned Hill concerning her son’s injuries and condition, while officers executed search warrants to collect and document potential evidence.
Hill was arrested Oct. 17, 2014, for Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, Class A misdemeanor false informing and Class B misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance.
She accepted a plea agreement on the Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent and sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction for a year and 180 days, with a year suspended and given 28 days of jail credit.
Thursday’s incident remains under investigation, according to the press release.
