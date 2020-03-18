ELWOOD — The mother of an 11-month-old girl found dead Tuesday has been charged in connection with the child's death.

Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine said in a press release Wednesday that Anna Pablo, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 1 felony.

Brizendine said the investigation is ongoing.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Emmarie Pablo was brought to the emergency room of St. Vincent Mercy by her mother at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The little girl was unresponsive and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m.

“Everything is still under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology,” said Noone.

She said the autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Investigators spent several hours at the child's home in the 2000 block of Main Street on Tuesday.

