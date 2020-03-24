ELWOOD — Anna-Maria Junette San Nicolas Pablo told authorities a couple of different versions of what happened before her 11-month-old lifeless daughter was taken to an emergency room.
On Tuesday, Pablo was charged with murder after her daughter, Emmarie Pablo, died on March 17.
Pablo told investigators that the night before Emmarie died she took the little girl to her uncle’s home in Lafayette for an overnight stay, but could not provide an address for the man’s home, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Ben Gosnell of the Elwood Police Department.
She told Gosnell that around 5 a.m. the next day her uncle said “the baby was fussy and to come and get her.” Pablo said she and her boyfriend, Zach Foor, drove to Lafayette and picked up Emmarie and noticed she had bruising on her upper torso.
Pablo said she asked her uncle what happened, but “he never answered,” according to the affidavit. The couple returned with Emmarie to Elwood.
Gosnell said Pablo’s story then “changed substantially” regarding when she noticed bruising and other versions of her initial story, according to the affidavit.
Pablo said she put Emmarie down for a nap and went back to sleep. Around 11:30 a.m., Pablo told Gosnell, she changed Emmarie’s diaper and the little girl was acting differently before collapsing in her arms.
She said she did not call 911 or rush the child to the emergency room; instead, she sent a text message to her boyfriend’s mother asking her to come look at Emmarie to see if something was wrong, not realizing the woman was inside the home, according to the affidavit.
Pablo told Gosnell that Emmarie was napping in a portable crib in the bedroom and when the little girl collapsed she put her in a child’s chair and then moved her to an adult bed.
Gosnell said Pablo first told him she put Emmarie in a bath to warm her up because she was cold, but then said she didn’t put her in the bathtub and wrapped her in multiple blankets instead.
Jody Foor said Pablo sent her a text message at 11:45 a.m. and then she asked her to come look at Emmarie, according to the affidavit. She told Gosnell the child was “white and extremely cold” and she asked Pablo “what the hell happened?”
Pablo reportedly told Jody Foor “she fell.”
Jody Foor said they drove immediately to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, Gosnell wrote.
According to the affidavit, Zach Foor told Gosnell he went with Pablo to Lafayette to pick up Emmarie, but he never went into the home, never saw bruising on the child and did not know the last name of the uncle where the child was staying.
He said when the couple returned to Elwood he noticed Emmarie’s eye was swollen “as if it was poked,” but no bruises – only indication of bruises, according to the affidavit.
“Zach then stated that he went outside to move items from a previous residence to the garage and did not know the severity until he received a phone call from his mother while she was at the hospital,” Gosnell wrote.
At the hospital, Emmarie had bruising on her hands, fingers, arms, chest area, forehead, face, inner thigh, legs, back area and buttocks, according to the affidavit.
She also had a triangular cut of skin missing from her buttocks and bleeding from her nose, mouth and behind the ear when she was examined in the emergency room, Gosnell wrote.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the autopsy showed Emmarie had head trauma and there were signs of suffocation and strangulation.
