MUNCIE — A Daleville mother, charged with neglect after her 2-year-old son died in a vehicle of heat exhaustion, has signed a plea agreement in Delaware Circuit Court 4.
Britni N. Wihebrink is charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent and Level 6 obstruction of justice for the death of her son, Jaxon Stults, on Sept. 5, 2018.
Wihebrink told police that she couldn't remember whether she saw her son after 1 or 2 p.m. that day because she was intoxicated and had begun drinking at 11 a.m. to help with a hangover from the night before, according to a police affidavit.
Investigators found seven empty 50-milliliter Jim Beam bottles in her home – three bottles were found in her purse and four were found in a bedroom drawer.
A friend woke Wihebrink around 6:20 p.m. and she was unable to find Stults. The toddler was found lying on the back floorboard of Wihebrink’s car around 6:45 p.m. according to a police affidavit.
At first, Wihebrink told investigators that she found her son, then recanted and said she didn't remember who found him.
Stults died in an ambulance on the way to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Wihebrink has agreed to plead guilty to Level 1 felony neglect and the state will dismiss the Level 6 felony obstruction of justice, according to court records.
“The parties have no agreement as to a sentencing recommendation,” according to the plea agreement filed Wednesday. “The sentence will be left to the discretion of the Court with the exception that any sentence imposed on Court 1 shall not exceed thirty (30) years.”
The court can either agree or reject the agreement during Wihebrink’s change of plea hearing set for 1:30 p.m. on March 25. The agreement will be introduced into evidence during the hearing, but the court is not obligated to accept the plea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.