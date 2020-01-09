ANDERSON — Authorities are looking into a report that a substitute bus driver injured a child’s parent.
Danielle Terry said her 13-year-old daughter called her Wednesday morning while she was on the way to school to say something was wrong with the bus driver. Confused, Terry said she began to question her daughter and overheard the bus driver “frantically” yelling and cussing at the children.
Terry said she heard the man tell everyone on the bus to put their phones away or he would take them. Frightened by what she heard, Terry said she told her daughter to stay on the phone with her until she was off the bus.
She said she called Hayden Anderson Transit System, which is contracted to provide school buses and drivers to Anderson Community Schools, afterward to complain.
“I was concerned about the children’s welfare as well as others,” Terry said. “I called transportation and told her my concern and she replied with ‘well that’s how we get the children’s attention sometimes.’”
The same bus driver drove the children home and Terry’s daughter called again to say the bus driver was going the wrong way and getting frustrated.
“I told her to calm down, he doesn’t understand the route,” she said.
Terry’s daughter told her mother the bus driver allegedly almost hit a car and was driving “crazy.” When her daughter said they were pulling onto her road, Terry put her shoes on and went out to speak with the driver.
“I do not get on the bus because I already know the consequences if I step on the bus,” she said. “I’m standing out there and I’m kind of cold and I leaned inside the doors so the wind blocked my face because I couldn’t hear him very well.”
Terry asked the driver if there was anything she needed to know about the screaming and yelling. She told him she heard him while she was on the phone.
“As a parent, if she (my daughter) is doing something wrong, I need to know,” Terry said. “I’ve always talked to the bus drivers. I’ve never, ever had a problem with a bus driver telling me if my daughter is doing something wrong.”
Without warning, Terry said, the driver closed the bus doors on her.
“I felt them getting tighter and tighter and I know the bus is moving very slowly down the road,” she said.
Terry said she began cussing and yelling because she was “scared to death” and trapped in the door.
“He was half smiling at me while he was doing it,” she said. “It didn’t faze him at all and there were three kids on the bus.”
Terry said the door had closed on her at an angle from her cheekbone on her right side all the way to her arm and waist. Her feet were outside of the doors and dragging along the road as the bus began to move, she said.
“I felt it was just crushing me,” she said.
Terry said she was able to pull herself free and immediately called police to report the incident. She said she waited about 20 minutes before driving herself to an emergency room and talking with police while receiving care.
“I don’t have any broken bones. If I couldn’t have got myself out, I could see something more happening.”
Her injuries consist of a tender right shoulder and a 2-inch gash on her left arm, she said. She said her back was causing pain Thursday and she might have to return to a doctor’s office to have it checked.
Terry said she went to the ACS office on Thursday to report the incident.
Anderson Community School Corp. Superintendent Tim Smith said he was not in his office on Thursday, but he was aware of the incident.
“It has been brought to our attention, but it’s still under investigation,” he said.
Smith said videos of the incident were being reviewed and the police were aware of the situation.
“This is the first complaint we have had — to my knowledge — about this situation,” Smith said.
Hayden Anderson Transit System did not return a call for comment regarding the allegations. Attempts to reach the substitute bus driver were unsuccessful.
