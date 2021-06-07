ANDERSON — Debbie Burke is searching for her son and hopes someone has seen or heard from him.
John Alexander Burke, 30, was reported missing by his mother on May 31. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel-blue colored eyes.
Debbie Burke said she last saw her son on May 28 and, according to phone records, he spoke with a friend on May 30. His phone hasn’t been used since.
“We know his phone has not been turned back on,” she said.
John Burke is originally from the Alexandria area. He left Indiana briefly to live in Florida but has lived most of his life in the Hoosier State. Debbie Burke said her son lived in Indianapolis for about two years before recently returning to Anderson.
She said her son does not have tattoos or other distinguishing marks and the last time she saw him he had a mustache and small beard.
“Before he disappeared, he spent a lot of time in the gym,” Debbie Burke said. “He’s very physically active.”
Debbie Burke said the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has been very helpful and was quick to post her son’s picture and information on social media so people can contact authorities if he is located.
“He has always maintained contact with friends or family, so not hearing anything is concerning,” said Debbie Burke. “We just want him to call someone.”
Anyone with information about John Burke can contact the Madison County Central Dispatch at 765-642-0221 or contact MCSD Det. Doug Beltz at 765-646-4029.
