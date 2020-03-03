ANDERSON — Jennifer Harris was sentenced to 40 years in prison for neglect by Madison Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims on Tuesday.
Harris, 29, was convicted by a jury on Feb. 3 of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 18-month-old son, Harlan Haines.
Dylan Tate, Harris’ boyfriend, was convicted in 2019 of brutally beating, torturing and molesting Harlan before the child’s death. Authorities said Tate tried to cover the murder and the injuries inflicted on Harlan with a fake car accident on Feb. 23, 2018.
Tate told authorities he woke up that morning and found Harlan struggling to breathe. He picked the child up without waking Harris and rushed him to the hospital, but crashed into a pole on his way to Community Hospital Anderson.
Doctors said Harlan was severely abused prior to his death and they found a paper towel shoved down his throat and blocking his airway when he was brought to the hospital.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
