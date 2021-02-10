ANDERSON — At Tuesday's meeting, Anderson Community Schools board president Patrick Hill explained the process for deciding how school board elections are structured amid criticism that the current at-large system does not allow for proper representation of Black families.
ACS board newcomer Carrie Bale called for the board to look for a way for the Black community to have a voice without a vote so their issues and concerns about the superintendent search process could be heard and acted upon. The inspiration, she said, came from members of the Black community who attended recent community meetings with the board.
“I feel that that’s very valuable, especially in our school system that’s representative of 47% of Black and brown families,” she said.
Bale was unable to persuade any of her board colleagues to second the motion.
Representation for the Black community has moved front and center because of the Nov. 3 election when incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, who is Black, lost his seat to newcomer Bale, who is not. Some election experts believe at-large elections suppress minority voices, especially in an instance like this in which the voices of white voters from outside the central position overwhelm the voices of residents who actually live there.
Local equity and inclusion expert Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who shortly after the election sent an open letter to the ACS board of trustees requesting, among several other things, that at-large voting be abolished, said she was surprised Hill didn’t mention the relationship between the voting structure and diversity.
Lindsay Brown, a frequent critic of ACS, thanked Bale for trying to advance inclusion, but he said, the board’s lack of response spoke volumes.
“To put the icing on the cake was when Carrie asked for minority representation for the (superintendent) search, there was crickets when she asked for a second,” he said. “They didn’t even give it a second. That lets you know right there they don’t care. That spoke as much as that presentation spoke. All of them sat there like they didn’t hear nothing. You should want a diverse group of people who want something like that to make sure everyone’s needs are addressed, so that bothers me.”
Hill offered a detailed explanation of how the district came to have an at-large voting district in which candidates must live in the district but voters from throughout the city can elect them.
However, during his presentation, Hill did not indicate whether the board was considering any changes to the election structure.
State Sen. Timothy Lanane of Anderson recently said he would be willing to file a study topic on the issue of at-large election seats in school districts once the Indiana General Assembly adjourns.
According to Hill’s presentation, ACS originally was organized under the School City Act and in 1959 was reorganized with an appointed board under the Community School Corporation Act. In 1984, the district went to an elected board, which first was seated in January 1985.
The board or the public has the right though to organize a school board according to electoral districts in which voters elect a candidate who lives in their specific geographical area or residence districts in which candidates may be assigned to the area where they live but be elected by voters from throughout the school corporation.
According to the Indiana School Boards Association, there are no electoral districts in Indiana.
Electoral districts are determined by the Legislature. If ACS officials want to change to electoral districts, the school corporation would be required to foot the bill for a census to ensure each district is as equal in population as is practical, Hill said.
A change also would require a petition drive, and all proposed plans would need to be approved by the state Board of Education before being presented to voters at a regularly scheduled election.
