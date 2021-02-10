ANDERSON — A motion for the Anderson Community Schools board to add a representative of the Black community as a non-voting participant in the search for a new superintendent died for lack of a second motion at Tuesday night's meeting.
Also at the meeting, board President Patrick Hill explained the process for structuring school board elections amid criticism that the current at-large voting system does not allow for proper representation of Black families.
ACS board newcomer Carrie Bale called for the board to look for a way for the Black community to have a voice without a vote so their issues and concerns about the superintendent search process could be heard and acted upon. The inspiration, she said, came from members of the Black community who attended recent community meetings with the board.
“I feel that that’s very valuable, especially in our school system that’s representative of 47% of Black and brown families,” Bale said.
She was unable to persuade any of her board colleagues to second the motion.
Lindsay Brown, a frequent critic of ACS, thanked Bale for trying to advance inclusion but, he said, the board’s lack of response spoke volumes.
“To put the icing on the cake was when Carrie asked for minority representation for the (superintendent) search, there was crickets when she asked for a second,” he said. “That lets you know right there they don’t care. You should want a diverse group of people who want something like that to make sure everyone’s needs are addressed, so that bothers me.”
Representation for the Black community on the board has become a topic of concern since the Nov. 3 election when incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, who was the only Black member of the board, lost his seat to newcomer Bale, who is white.
The seven-member board is comprised of one person who can live anywhere in the area served by the school system as well as two members who live in each of the three districts: south, north and central. All voters, regardless of where they live in the school system's area, vote for each of the seven seats.
Some election experts believe such at-large voting can suppress minority voices, especially in situations where minorities form a large voting bloc in a certain district but the overwhelming majority of voters in the election are white.
The Central District of ACS, which is now represented by Bale, has a large Black population. About 78% of Anderson's overall population is white.
Hill offered a detailed explanation of how the school system came to have at-large voting, wherein candidates must live in the district but voters from throughout the city can elect them.
Local equity and inclusion expert Tamie Dixon-Tatum said she was surprised Hill didn’t mention Tuesday the relationship between the voting structure and diversity. Shortly after the election, Dixon-Tatum sent an open letter to the ACS board requesting, among other things, that at-large voting be abolished.
During his Tuesday presentation, Hill did not indicate whether the board was considering changes in the election structure.
State Sen. Timothy Lanane of Anderson recently said he would be willing to file a study topic on the issue of at-large election seats in school districts after the Indiana General Assembly adjourns.
According to Hill’s presentation, ACS originally was organized under the School City Act and in 1959 was reorganized with an appointed board under the Community School Corporation Act. In 1984, the district began using an elected board, which first was seated in January 1985.
Electoral districts are determined by the Legislature. If ACS officials want to change to a system where only the voters in a district are able to vote for candidates living in that district, the school corporation would be required to foot the bill for a census to ensure each district is virtually equal in population, Hill said.
A change also would require a petition drive, and all proposed plans would need to be approved by the state Board of Education before being presented to voters at a regularly scheduled election, according to Hill.
