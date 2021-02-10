Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.