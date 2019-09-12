ANDERSON — A motorcycle and truck have been involved in an accident on 38th Street near Columbus Avenue.
Follow below for updates from the scene:
Accident on 38th Street near Columbus. Motorists should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/69Uevl8gEi— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 12, 2019
38th Street is at a standstill. pic.twitter.com/syU8PoqxII— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 12, 2019
The accident involved a motorcycle and truck. pic.twitter.com/Oumq16GLuk— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 12, 2019
The ambulance is just now leaving. pic.twitter.com/LxnsDPUNmI— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 12, 2019
The motorcyclist appeared to be conscious when emergency crews put him in the ambulance.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 12, 2019
Traffic is starting to trickle by the accident scene. pic.twitter.com/tbNEmzFIlQ— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 12, 2019
